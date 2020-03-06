World Rugby Dignitary Presents Ghana Rugby Championship Awards

Ghana Rugby (http://GhanaRugby.org/) presented trophies and awards to teams and players for the 2018/19 and 2019/20 Ghana Rugby Club Championship (GRCC) in a ceremony in Accra Ghana that was graced with the presence of Mr Steph Nel, World Rugby Service Manager: Africa. Mr Chester Anie, Board Member: Judicial Affairs, was the MC for the event […]

