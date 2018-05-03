Alwihda Info
World Rugby’s African association’s Chairman to attend the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) congr ess in Brussels


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 2 Mai 2018 modifié le 3 Mai 2018 - 02:10


World Rugby’s (www.WorldRugby.org) African association’s Chairman, Abdelaziz BOUGJA has received an official invitation from the President of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS), Gianni MERLO, to attend the 81st AIPS Congress which will be held from May 7 – 10, 2018 in Brussels, Belgium. Hosted by AIPS and Sportspress Belgium, the Congress will cover a […]

World Rugby’s (www.WorldRugby.org) African association’s Chairman, Abdelaziz BOUGJA has received an official invitation...

