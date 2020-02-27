World Rugby symposium aims to accelerate solid injury prevention progress

World Rugby (www.World.Rugby) Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont believes rugby is embracing its collective responsibility to implement and adhere to evidence-based injury-prevention strategies ahead of the second annual player welfare and laws symposium in Paris on 3-5 March. The important forum will bring together game administrators, competition owners, coaches, referees, players, media and medical staff… Read […]

World Rugby (www.World.Rugby) Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont believes rugby is embr...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...