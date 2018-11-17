Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

Xi’s visit to usher in a new chapter of China-Brunei relations


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 17 Novembre 2018 modifié le 17 Novembre 2018 - 06:37

Chinese Ambassador to Brunei Yang Jian told People’s Daily that through cooperation with China, Brunei would promote its own development and build a center of production, trade, processing and logistics in the Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines-East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA).


By Ding Zi, Wang Fang, Sun Guangyong, Lin Rui, People’s Daily

The Pulau Muara Besar Bridge traverses the Brunei Bay. (Photo from the website of China Communications Construction Company)
The Pulau Muara Besar Bridge traverses the Brunei Bay. (Photo from the website of China Communications Construction Company)
Chinese President Xi Jinping’s upcoming state visit to Brunei will usher in a new chapter of China-Brunei ties.

The strategic cooperation between the two countries is presently at an all-time best, with continuously deepening mutual trust and vigorously pragmatic cooperation.

In 2013, the two countries decided to upgrade bilateral ties to a strategic cooperative relationship. Today, the leaders of two countries have established sincere friendship, and the relations between the two countries have become a model of equal treatment and harmonious co-existence between big and small countries.

Chinese elements can be seen everywhere in Bandar Seri Begawan, capital of Brunei, such as the Wang Sanpin road named after antient Chinese diplomat Zheng He’s subordinate, the sound of reading of Chinese textbooks from local schools, the dazzling Chinese commodities at shopping malls, as well as the increasing number of Chinese visitors at tourist attractions.

Member of Brunei's Legislative Council Ong Tiong Oh told People’s Daily that Brunei looked forward to President Xi Jinping’s visit. He said Brunei needed China’s assistance in various fields such as economy and technology, voicing his hope that China-Brunei friendship could remain stable through mutually beneficial cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative.

Kelly, who teaches at Brunei’s Chung Hwa Middle School now, was once a student of Guangzhou-based Jinan University in China. She is very excited when talking about her experience in China.

“I love China! Back there I could buy things from the internet without even stepping out of my house, and I could also return products purchased online within seven days,” she said, adding that her students always admired her when she told them her experiences in China.

Currently, Brunei is promoting Brunei's Wawasan 2035 to boost diversified economic development, while the Belt and Road Initiative proposed by Xi is injecting strong momentum into the deepening of China-Brunei cooperation. China has become Brunei’s largest source of import, and more and more Chinese enterprises are investing in Brunei.

The Pulau Muara Besar Bridge and the Temburong Bridge under construction, two bridges that traverse the Brunei Bay, constitute a magnificent view.

The Pulau Muara Besar Bridge, Brunei’s first cross-sea bridge, was completed by China Communications Construction Company in May 2018.

The Temburong Bridge will be open to traffic at the end of the next year. Partly undertaken by China State Construction Engineering Corporation, it is the largest public infrastructure project ever carried out in Brunei. It will connect the mainland of Brunei and the Temburong District. The Brunei Times once commented that the widely anticipated cross-sea bridge would become a landmark of Brunei.

Brunei has witnessed fruitful results of the Belt and Road construction. The container terminal of the only deep-water port of Brunei – the Port of Muara, was handed over to a joint venture established by China’s Beibu Gulf Port Group and Brunei's Darussalam Asset in 2017.

Besides, the largest joint-venture project between China and Brunei, a crude oil refinery financed by China’s Zhejiang Hengyi Group, started the comprehensive construction in 2018.

As the largest single foreign direct investment Brunei has seen in recent years, the refinery is expected to hit an output value of $5.5 billion in 2020 and create nearly 1,000 jobs for local community. It is hailed as an economic catalyst for the Pulau Muara Besar and surrounding areas by Borneo Bulletin.

Brunei's Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah spoke highly of the economic cooperation between China and Brunei in recent years, saying that Brunei welcomed Chinese enterprises to conduct cooperation and investment in the country for win-win results.

He underscored that the alignment of Chinese and Bruneian development strategies would not only boost Brunei’s diversified economic development, but also enhance cooperation in trade, investment and tourism among the countries along the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road.

Chinese Ambassador to Brunei Yang Jian told People’s Daily that through cooperation with China, Brunei would promote its own development and build a center of production, trade, processing and logistics in the Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines-East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA).

“It will establish and promote sub-regional cooperation in the BIMP-EAGA and help achieve win-win results and common progress,” Yang added.


Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Samedi 17 Novembre 2018 - 09:30 China, Brunei brace for upsurge of cultural exchanges

Samedi 17 Novembre 2018 - 08:27 China's contribution to regional development remarkable: analysts

Vendredi 16 Novembre 2018 - 16:00 China expects positive results from APEC meeting: official

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 16/11/2018

Obligation de réserve, fin des lobbys : la mise en garde d'Idriss Déby aux ministres

Obligation de réserve, fin des lobbys : la mise en garde d'Idriss Déby aux ministres

Tchad : le gouvernement veut améliorer la vie des producteurs ruraux Tchad : le gouvernement veut améliorer la vie des producteurs ruraux 16/11/2018

Populaires

Obligation de réserve, fin des lobbys : la mise en garde d'Idriss Déby aux ministres

16/11/2018

Tchad : le comité d'auto-défense de Miski accuse le CCSMR de bavures contre des civils

16/11/2018

Tchad : nomination d'un nouveau Gouverneur de la province du Lac

16/11/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Les États-Unis renforcent la capacité fluviale du Tchad dans la lutte contre le terrorisme
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 15/11/2018 -

Affaire VIETTEL/NEXTEL: Quand un camerounais prend la défense des vietnamiens

Affaire VIETTEL/NEXTEL: Quand un camerounais prend la défense des vietnamiens

Afrique : les États doivent mieux s'investir dans la lutte contre l'apatridie Afrique : les États doivent mieux s'investir dans la lutte contre l'apatridie 14/11/2018 - Malick Mahamat Tidjani

ANALYSE - 11/11/2018 - Abdalmadjit Ali Ahmat

Les enjeux socio-économiques et pratiques foncières locales au Tchad

Les enjeux socio-économiques et pratiques foncières locales au Tchad

Centrafrique : soutenue comme la corde soutient le pendu Centrafrique : soutenue comme la corde soutient le pendu 27/10/2018 - GBANDI Anatole

REACTION - 13/11/2018 -

"Le rapport Doing Business 2018 sur le Cameroun est erroné"

"Le rapport Doing Business 2018 sur le Cameroun est erroné"

Cameroun : "La vie des gens, ce n'est pas rien !" Cameroun : "La vie des gens, ce n'est pas rien !" 07/11/2018 - Michel Tagne Foko

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.