Yobe, WHO and Malaria Consortium target close to 200,000 children for malaria prevention in high risk areas

The Yobe State Ministry of Health, WHO and Malaria Consortium are delivering seasonal malaria prophylaxis to nearly 190,000 children aged 03 – 59 months across 60 wards of Yusufari, Tarmuwa, Bade, Machina, Nguru and Karasuwa local government areas (LGAs). The targeted LGAs reported highest malaria cases in 2018 in the State. Yobe is one of […]

The Yobe State Ministry of Health, WHO and Malaria Consortium are delivering seasonal malaria prophylaxis to nearly 190,000 children aged 03 – 59 ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...