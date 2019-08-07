You think West Africa’s (liquefied natural gas) LNG-to-power projects are lingering? Zoom in on Benin

By Mickael Vogel, Director of Strategy With a population of less than 12 million and a GDP of $10.35bn in 2018, Benin is often overshadowed by its massive neighbour, Nigeria. Yet as African countries try to revitalize their energy sector, bring in private capital and develop gas-to-power, it is in West Africa and Benin that […]

By Mickael Vogel, Director of Strategy With a population of less than 12 million and a GDP of $10.35bn in 2018, Benin is often overshadowed by its massive neighbo...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...