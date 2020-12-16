Alwihda Info
Zambia Rugby Union: Christmas Rugby Tournaments


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 16 Décembre 2020


The weekend of Saturday 19th December, 2020 brings both the Copperbelt region and the Midlands region to a standstill with action from Kitwe and Lusaka respectively. Copperbelt based teams such as Konkola, Nchanga, Mufulira, Kitwe Playing Fields, Chibuluma, Diggers, Roan and Ndola will converge at ‘The Pit’ home of the “Men at Work” Diggers Rugby […]

