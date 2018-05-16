Zambia: Unite and establish a Diaspora Bond

Zambia’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, His Excellency Mr. Muyeba Chikonde has called on the Zambian Business Community in the diaspora to Unite and establish a Diaspora Bond to raise capital for investment projects back home. Speaking when he officiated at a Corporate Business Dinner held at the Hilton Hotel-Paddington that brought Zambians in […]
