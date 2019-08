The Zambia National Rugby Team is this weekend facing a litmus test as they face Rugby Africa 2nd placed Kenya in an away fixture at the RFUEA Grounds in Nairobi. This will be the pair’s second meeting in less than a month after the latter beat their hosts in a jaw dropping encounter played at […]

The Zambia National Rugby Team is this weekend facing a litmus test as they face Rugby Africa 2nd placed Kenya in an away fixture at the RFUEA Grounds in Nairobi. This will be the pair...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...