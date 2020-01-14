Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Zanzibar Great Strides on display


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 14 Janvier 2020


President Ali Mohamed Shein touted tangible socio-economic gains and unshakeable faith in the unique union that gave birth to the United Republic of Tanzania as the nation celebrated the 56th Revolution Day here yesterday. While highlighting social, economic and cultural feats attained in post independence era, Dr Shein stressed on the significance of the unity […]

President Ali Mohamed Shein touted tangible socio-economic gains and unshakeable faith in the unique union that gave birth t...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



