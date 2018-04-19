Zimbabwe: Boris Johnson hosts Foreign Minister Moyo for roundtable talks

In the margins of CHOGM Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson welcomed his Zimbabwean counterpart Foreign (and Trade) Minister Sibusiso Moyo to London for a roundtable with other international partners. The historic meeting ushers in a new era in UK-Zimbabwe relations and symbolises Zimbabwe’s commitment to engaging meaningfully with the international community. The Foreign Secretary said: “President… […]

In the margins of CHOGM Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson welcomed his Zimbabwean cou...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...