Zimbabwe: Human rights defenders at risk as elections approach

Ahead of Zimbabwe’s much anticipated general elections scheduled on July 30, the Observatory for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders* (an FIDH-OCMT partnership) releases preliminary findings resulting from its most recent field mission conducted from July 9 to 13, 2018, in Zimbabwe, to assess the environment in which human rights defenders have been operating during […]
