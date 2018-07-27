Alwihda Info
ACTUALITES

Zimbabwe: Human rights defenders at risk as elections approach


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 27 Juillet 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Ahead of Zimbabwe’s much anticipated general elections scheduled on July 30, the Observatory for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders* (an FIDH-OCMT partnership) releases preliminary findings resulting from its most recent field mission conducted from July 9 to 13, 2018, in Zimbabwe, to assess the environment in which human rights defenders have been operating during […]

A NE PAS MANQUER

Vidéo à la Une
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

