Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) announces the Sables training squad for the Victoria Cup

The Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) today announced the Sables training squad for the Victoria Cup. Sables gets into camp on Monday the 3rd of July in preparation for the four nations tournament which features Kenya, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. The Victoria Cup has been revived this year after the cancellation of the Gold Cup, before […]

The Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) today announced the Sables training squad for the Victoria Cup. Sables gets into camp on Monday the 3rd of July in preparatio...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...