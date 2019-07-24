Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) announces two new coaching appointments

Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) has new coaching appointments for the Women’s National 15s and sevens team. The ZRU has concluded the selection process after several candidates had responded to call for applications for both positions, two candidates Philimon Machisa and Derek Chiwara were successful – after all due process had been followed. Former Zimbabwe sables […]

