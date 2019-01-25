Alwihda Info
Zimbabwe: Security forces must be held accountable for the brutal assault on human rights


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 25 Janvier 2019


The Zimbabwean authorities must act swiftly to ensure security forces are held to account for ongoing brutal human rights violations, including torture, rape, beatings and killings of civilians, Amnesty International said today as the crackdown continues against last week’s ‘stay-away’. Dozens of civil society leaders, activists, opposition leaders and suspected organizers of the national protests… […]

