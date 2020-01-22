Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Zimbabwe ready to host & showcase itself at sustainable development forum: Minister


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 21 Janvier 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Zimbabwe is ready to host the Sixth Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development (ARFSD) that will be held in Victoria Falls from 24 to 27 February under the theme ‘2030-2030: A Decade to Deliver a Transformed and Prosperous Africa through the 2030 Agenda and Agenda 2063.” This was said Monday by the country’s acting Labour, […]

Zimbabwe is ready to host the Sixth Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development (ARFSD) that will be held in Victoria Falls from 24 to 27 February under...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...




Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Mardi 21 Janvier 2020 - 19:18 Mauritanie Championnat National Rugby XV

Mardi 21 Janvier 2020 - 19:16 Mauritanie Championnat National Rugby XV

Mardi 21 Janvier 2020 - 19:00 Le rugby Club de Yopougon remet son titre en jeu à partir du 7 mars

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 21/01/2020

Tchad : "génération sans limites", une initiative en faveur des jeunes lancée

Tchad : "génération sans limites", une initiative en faveur des jeunes lancée

Tchad : le gouverneur nigérian de l’Etat du Bornou reçu à la Présidence Tchad : le gouverneur nigérian de l’Etat du Bornou reçu à la Présidence 21/01/2020

Populaires

Tchad : vers un arrêt de production de certaines boissons suite à la crise

21/01/2020

Tchad : "l’Etat perdra ce qu’on lui paie en taxes, environ 2 milliards FCFA par mois"

21/01/2020

Tchad : l'Hôpital de la renaissance dément tout "trafic d'organes humains" et porte plainte

21/01/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : à Moundou, la STE bancarise les paiements pour éviter les déperditions
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 15/01/2020 - Michel Tagne Foko

Chronique : De retour à Bruxelles

Chronique : De retour à Bruxelles

Quand l’Afrique fait la honte à Paris (Par Aliou TALL) Quand l’Afrique fait la honte à Paris (Par Aliou TALL) 08/01/2020 - Aliou TALL

ANALYSE - 18/01/2020 - Dr. Mehenou Amouzou

Un synonyme “ECO” au FCFA : un grand handicap au développement

Un synonyme “ECO” au FCFA : un grand handicap au développement

​L’efficacité de la politique de concurrence en Afrique ​L’efficacité de la politique de concurrence en Afrique 09/01/2020 - Kemba Didah Alain

REACTION - 13/01/2020 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

"100.000 emplois" au Tchad : sortir de la pauvreté par un chemin plus court et inédit "100.000 emplois" au Tchad : sortir de la pauvreté par un chemin plus court et inédit 13/01/2020 - Mahamat Nour Abakar