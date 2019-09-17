Zimbabwe to host 6th Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development

Zimbabwe has confirmed that it will host the 6th Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development (ARFSD) which will be held in the resort town of Victoria Falls from 24-27 February, 2020. Officials from the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) met Monday with senior government officials, including Labour, Public Service and Social Welfare Minister, […]
