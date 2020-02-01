Alwihda Info
Zimbabwean entrepreneur invents open-sourced technology to improve access to education in Africa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 31 Janvier 2020


Zimbabwean AI expert William Sachiti, CEO of UK-based start-up [Academy of Robotics](https://www.academyofrobotics.co.uk/) (www.AcademyofRobotics.co.uk) has today published an open-source technology known as ‘Trees of Knowledge’ to improve access to education through smartphones in Africa. This free-to-develop technology enables a tree or rural landmark to broadcast a wifi connection providing… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/zimbabwean-entrepreneur-invents-opensourced-technology-...

