2018 African Economic Conference in Kigali: together for a common purpose to achieve an outcome

If you have visited Rwanda, no doubt you would have heard of Umuganda, a vast clean-up operation that takes place every last Saturday of the month. The transformative civic operation has gained the country global recognition. Umuganda means “coming together for a common purpose to achieve an outcome.” That is exactly what the [13th African […]

If you have visited Rwanda, no doubt you would have heard of Umuganda, a vast clean-up operation that takes place every last Saturday of the month...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...