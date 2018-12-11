2018 Japanese Ambassador’s Judo Tournament

On 24th November 2018, the Embassy of Japan in Zambia co-hosted the 30th Japanese Ambassador’s Judo Tournament with the Zambia Judo Association at the Olympic Youth Development Center (OYDC). About 200 male and female Judokas participated in male and female individual competitions by age, for 8 championships, and gender and age mixed team competitions for […]

On 24th November 2018, the Embassy of Japan in Zambia co-hosted the 30th Japanese Ambassador’s Judo Tournament with the Zambia Jud...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...