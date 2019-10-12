2019 Africa Investment Forum: African Development Bank and Partners Gear Up for New Heights

In just a few weeks, the second edition of the annual Africa Investment Forum will kick off in Johannesburg, South Africa, with development finance institutions determined to tackle the continent’s infrastructure investment challenges and advance Africa’s economic transformation agenda. Africa Investment Forum 2018 broke the mold for regional investments and offered lessons about what can […]

In just a few weeks, the second edition of the annual Africa Investment Forum will kick off in J...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...