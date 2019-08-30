7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7): Invest in Africa’s food markets to win the war on hunger and boost nutrition – African Development Bank

By investing in Africa’s food markets, governments can win the fight against stunting and improve nutrition across the continent. And with support from institutions like the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org), the results would be a win-win situation for all. “What a huge potential the food markets represent. “Feed Africa,” which is one of the Bank’s […]

By investing in Africa’s food markets, governments can win the fight against stunting and improve nutrition across the continent. ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...