82-year-old woman in E China becomes drone pilot

Huo Minhan In Laomei village of Xindu township, Tongcheng, east China's Anhui province, 82-year-old Dai Shuying is breaking stereotypes, operating agricultural drones with ease on her family's rice fields. Standing on a field ridge, she installs batteries, loads fertilizer, unfolds the drone's wings, and commands takeoff, all with practiced confidence.



Her grandson, Wang Tiantian, is a "new farmer" born in the 1980s, manages over 600 mu (40 hectares) of rice fields and has introduced smart agricultural machinery such as drones and large harvesters, significantly reducing the need for manual labor.



Wang attributes his grandmother's quick mastery of the technology to her literacy, sharp mind, and physical fitness. Though retired from full-scale farming, Dai remains active, tending a home garden and raising poultry. Intrigued by the new machinery, she began learning drone operation from her grandson. "She was fascinated by how a few taps on a screen could control flight," Wang said.



Dai gradually became proficient. "Times have really changed," she remarked. "No more oxen, no more heavy sprayers or sickles. It's amazing."



Wang once filmed a video of himself and his grandmother operating the drone and shared it online. The striking juxtaposition of a white-haired woman using advanced agricultural technology quickly captured widespread attention. Netizens praised Dai as "inspiring" and "so cool," applauding her eagerness to learn and adapt with the times. Some expressed curiosity about the drone's ease of use and cost.



"She was initially shy in front of the camera. But with time, she became more comfortable and has now become a local internet celebrity," Wang said. He often shares viewer comments and video clips with her. "She still gets a little embarrassed, but she's happy to help promote our rice and represent our hometown."



Wang and his grandmother now manage popular accounts on Douyin and WeChat, with a combined following of more than 500,000. Revenue from video views alone generates approximately 100,000 yuan ($14,157) a year. Beyond content creation, Wang has partnered with companies to sell processed rice products via livestreaming, which has more than doubled his earnings.



"As our short videos gained traction, more and more people began sending me agricultural products, hoping I would help promote them. In the past, villagers had to go to markets; now they can sell directly from home," Wang said.



One of the village's earliest adopters of agricultural drones, Wang is self-taught in operating and maintaining the equipment. His success has inspired nearby farmers to adopt similar technologies, and many now turn to him for technical guidance.



Looking ahead, Wang plans to expand his focus on short videos and livestreaming to establish e-commerce as the primary sales channel for his family's rice. He also aims to deepen his knowledge of agricultural technology, explore greenhouse cultivation of popular green crops, and promote Tongcheng's culture and tourism online.



"When more visitors come, the village becomes more vibrant, and our agricultural products sell better too. I hope everyone gets a chance to visit Tongcheng," Wang said.



