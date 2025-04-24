Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

A Chinese carmaker is mass-producing satellites - one every 28 days


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 22 Avril 2025


The satellites are tailored for LEO missions, supporting a range of applications like emergency communications, maritime connectivity, and aviation data services. China's commercial LEO constellation development is still in its early stages and faces multiple challenges. Scaling up production is essential to secure the necessary orbital and frequency resources in space.


By Dou Hanyang, People's Daily

Robotic arms work in a workshop of the satellite manufacturing factory of Geely.
Robotic arms work in a workshop of the satellite manufacturing factory of Geely.
In a cavernous workshop lined with robotic arms and humming conveyor belts, a satellite takes shape - not in years, but in weeks.

Geely, best known as a leading car manufacturer in China, is now building satellites in just 28 days. At its satellite factory in Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang province, the company is applying the same intelligent manufacturing know-how that put millions of its cars on the road to a very different frontier: low-Earth orbit (LEO).

The facility, operated by Geespace, a subsidiary of Geely, marks a leap forward in the commercial space industry, where satellite production has long been a slow, bespoke affair.

Traditionally, it takes hundreds of engineers and technicians up to two years to produce a single satellite, across design, manufacturing, assembly, and final testing. Geely's new factory can turn one out in less than a month - with a team of just 30. "We can produce up to 500 satellites a year," said Liu Yong, deputy general manager of Geespace.

"Automation has completely changed the game," said Liu. "From design and R&D to production, testing, and satellite operation, every step is now faster, smarter, more integrated."

Inside the factory, production unfolds with industrial choreography. Engineers input specifications at control panels while autonomous robots glide across the floor, delivering honeycomb panels to the subassembly line. In all, more than 60 programmed steps bring the satellite together. In the final stage, robotic arms follow precise programming to drive more than 1,600 screws into a 100-kilogram satellite, with an accuracy margin of less than 0.01 millimeters.
"Artificial intelligence drives much of the operation," Liu explained. The factory's intelligent quality inspection system, powered by AI algorithms and machine learning, monitors every stage of production in real time, flagging microscopic defects and cross-referencing in-orbit satellite data with factory output to ensure each unit meets the demand of mass deployment.

Once assembled, each satellite undergoes a range of tests designed to mimic the harsh realities of space. In a solar simulation area, engineers replicate the conversion of sunlight into electrical energy. In another, satellites are placed in a thermal vacuum chamber and subjected to temperature extremes ranging from -180 degrees to 100 degrees Celsius. Electromagnetic compatibility tests follow, ensuring each satellite can communicate reliably and resist interference once in orbit.

The satellites are tailored for LEO missions, supporting a range of applications like emergency communications, maritime connectivity, and aviation data services. China's commercial LEO constellation development is still in its early stages and faces multiple challenges. Scaling up production is essential to secure the necessary orbital and frequency resources in space.

"As demand for satellite applications grows, scaling up production and achieving breakthroughs in key technologies will be crucial to strengthening China's competitiveness in the global space industry," Liu said.

(Photos from the WeChat official account of the publicity department of Taizhou)

Pour toute information, contactez-nous au : +(235) 99267667 ; 62883277 ; 66267667 (Bureau N'Djamena)
A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 23/04/2025

Tchad : Bragoto se mobilise pour la paix à travers une campagne de sensibilisation

Tchad : Bragoto se mobilise pour la paix à travers une campagne de sensibilisation

Tchad : mobilisation pour la campagne contre la poliomyélite à Doba Tchad : mobilisation pour la campagne contre la poliomyélite à Doba 23/04/2025

Populaires

Tchad : Le Tiktokeur Abgoudra interpellé pour falsification de données de motos

23/04/2025

Tchad : à Abéché, présentation à la presse des présumés malfrats appréhendés par les forces de l'ordre

23/04/2025

Tchad : les autorisations de circulation des véhicules à vitres fumées suspendues

23/04/2025
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 16/03/2025 - Jean Paul Ntsengue, expert juriste.

Comment sortir du FCFA et signer de nouveaux accords de coopération économique avec la France ?

Comment sortir du FCFA et signer de nouveaux accords de coopération économique avec la France ?

Thiaroye 44 : manifeste pour la nationalité française des descendants de tirailleurs Thiaroye 44 : manifeste pour la nationalité française des descendants de tirailleurs 03/12/2024 - Aliou Tall, Président du RADUCC (Réseau Africain de Défense des Usagers, des Consommateurs et du Citoyen)

ANALYSE - 23/04/2025 - S.E.M. Wang Xining

​Défendre fermement le système commercial multilatéral et promouvoir ensemble la prospérité économique mondiale

​Défendre fermement le système commercial multilatéral et promouvoir ensemble la prospérité économique mondiale

Quel héritage pour la génération de l'an 2000 à nos jours ? Quel héritage pour la génération de l'an 2000 à nos jours ? 19/04/2025 - Barra Lutter

REACTION - 01/03/2025 - Alwihda

Dr. Ahmat Yacoub Dabio : “L’assassinat de Yaya Dillo constitue une mauvaise image pour le Tchad”

Dr. Ahmat Yacoub Dabio : “L’assassinat de Yaya Dillo constitue une mauvaise image pour le Tchad”

Tchad : clarifications de l'ANAM sur la procédure disciplinaire contre l'ex-Directrice de la Planification Tchad : clarifications de l'ANAM sur la procédure disciplinaire contre l'ex-Directrice de la Planification 28/02/2025 - Alwihda

© 2024 Alwihda Info
À propos d'Alwihda - Historique - Contact - Newsletter