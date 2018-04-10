A Veritable Score-Fest for the 2018 U20 Junior Barthes Trophy

The African Under-20 Rugby Championship took place from March 28th to 31st, 2018. The competition was split into two groups (the North played in Tunisia and South in Namibia) competing at a distance for the African championship title. More than 394 points and 53 tries were scored in 8 matches. – Namibia emerged victorious from […]

