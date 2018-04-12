AIS2018: Geraldine Joslyn Fraser-Moleketi, Former Special Envoy on Gender of the African Development Bank, will moderate the Panel on Gender and African Innovation Systems

During #AIS2018, Mrs Fraser-Moleketi will be moderating the Lunch Panel on Gender and African Innovation Systems of June 8, 2018. Please register now and join us at Kigali here: [www.AfricaInnovationSummit.com](http://www.africainnovationsummit.com/) Geraldine Joslyn Fraser-Moleketi was until recently, the Special Envoy on Gender of the African Development Bank. Previously, she occupied the position… Read more on https://africainnovationsummit.africa-newsroom.com/press/ais2018-geraldine-joslyn-f...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...