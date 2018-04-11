AIS2018: Vera Songwe, Executive Secretary of UN Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), will join the Africa Innovation Summit from the 6th to 8th of June, 2018 at Kigali, Rwanda

Vera Songwe is currently Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa. She is also, since 2011, a non-resident Senior Fellow at The Brookings Institute: Global Development and Africa Growth Initiative. From 2015 to 2017, she worked at the International Finance Corporation as Regional Director for Africa covering West and Central Africa. Ms. […]

