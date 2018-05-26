Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

APO Group is recruiting a Freelance Community Manager (Rugby) in Kenya to cover the 2018 Rugby Africa Gold Cup


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 25 Mai 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


APO Group ([www.APO-opa.com](http://www.apo-opa.com/)), the main Official Partner of World Rugby’ African association, Rugby Africa, is recruiting a Freelance Community Manager (Rugby) in Kenya to cover the 2018 Rugby Africa Gold Cup, in order to post live during the games. Candidate must have proven experience in community management and live social network animation during events to […]

APO Group ([www.APO-opa.com](http://www.apo-opa.com/)), the ma...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 25/05/2018

Tchad : nomination de contrôleurs d'Etat (décret)

Tchad : nomination de contrôleurs d'Etat (décret)

Tchad : le syndicat des enseignants menace de boycotter les examens de fin d'année Tchad : le syndicat des enseignants menace de boycotter les examens de fin d'année 25/05/2018

Populaires

Tchad : nomination de contrôleurs d'Etat (décret)

25/05/2018

Tchad : la CPDC n'a pas été associée à la formation du nouvel organe de dialogue

25/05/2018

Le Togo bénéficie d’une part de financement de 110 milliards FCFA de la Banque mondiale

25/05/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Reportage : Lac Tchad, sur la route de Boko Haram
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 23/05/2018 - Freeman Djido

Tchad : les journalistes tombent bas en démocratie

Tchad : les journalistes tombent bas en démocratie

Tchad : menace élevée d'une reprise de la grève dans le secteur public Tchad : menace élevée d'une reprise de la grève dans le secteur public 23/05/2018 -

ANALYSE - 24/05/2018 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

La régularisation par le travail et l’admission exceptionnelle au séjour (AES)

La régularisation par le travail et l’admission exceptionnelle au séjour (AES)

Tchad : Payimi Kalzeubé a-t-il prononcé le serment confessionnel ? Tchad : Payimi Kalzeubé a-t-il prononcé le serment confessionnel ? 23/05/2018 - Freeman Djido

REACTION - 11/05/2018 - Arthur Mabiala

Congo : Lettre ouverte d'un citoyen congolais au prévenu Jean Marie Michel Mokoko

Congo : Lettre ouverte d'un citoyen congolais au prévenu Jean Marie Michel Mokoko

Tchad : la CTDDH appelle au respect des droits fondamentaux de personnes extradées Tchad : la CTDDH appelle au respect des droits fondamentaux de personnes extradées 05/05/2018 - CTDDH

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.