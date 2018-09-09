APO Group launches enhanced press release monitoring service for Africa and the Middle East

APO Group (www.apo-opa.com), the leading media relations consultancy for Africa and the Middle East, today unveiled a new version of their media monitoring service for press releases. The new version goes far beyond what is available in the press release distribution industry today. Reports now offer deeper insights to Africa Wire® and MENA Wire® customers, […]

APO Group (www.apo-opa.com), the leading media relations consultancy for Africa and the Middle East, today unveiled a new versio...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...