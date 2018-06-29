Action needed to end deadly clashes between African herders and farmers: United Nations chief

More than 80 people in central Nigeria were killed in land disputes between the two sides this week. However, this has been a long-standing issue with similar incidents occurring in other countries in Africa, causing more than 1,000 deaths over the past year alone, according to media reports. In a statement issued by his spokesperson, […]

More than 80 people in central Nigeria were killed in land disputes between the two sides this week. However, this has been a long-standing issue with ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...