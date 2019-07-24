Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee sanctions Mr Musa Hassan Bility

The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has found Mr Musa Hassan Bility, member of the CAF executive committee, as well as former President of the Liberia Football Association (LFA) and former FIFA Standing Committee member, guilty of having misappropriated FIFA funds, as well as having received benefits and found himself in situations of […]

