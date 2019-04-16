Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump and Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) Acting President and CEO David Bohigian Announce $1 Billion OPIC 2X Africa Women’s Investment Initiative

David Bohigian, Acting President and CEO of the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC), the U.S. Government’s development finance institution, and Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump today announced the launch of OPIC’s 2X Africa initiative to support investment in women in Africa. The announcement was made during a U.S. Government delegation to the country. Through […]

David Bohigian, Acting President and CEO of the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC), the U.S. Gove...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...