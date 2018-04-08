Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Africa: Commemoration of the 24th Anniversary of the 1994 Genocide in Rwanda


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 9 Avril 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Press Statement John J. Sullivan Acting Secretary of State Washington, DC We stand today with the people of Rwanda in commemorating the 1994 genocide during which more than 800,000 men, women, and children were brutally murdered. On this solemn occasion, we remember those who lost their lives and honor the courage of those who risked […]

