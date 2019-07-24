Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2019 gets Africa talking on Facebook

Friday, July 19, 2019, marked the end of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), a spectacular tournament that had people glued to their screens for the month of its duration. Africa moved to the rhythm of AFCON 2019, with more than 10 million people choosing Facebook (www.Facebook.com) to share their passion and excitement. Download […]

Friday, July 19, 2019, marked the end of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), a spectacular tournament that had people glued to their screens for the...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...