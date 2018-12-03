Africa Economic Conference 2018 focusses on Africa Visa Openness and integration

For millions of ordinary travellers, inter-African travel is still too often a nightmare. Be it border hassles, lack of road or air routes linking key cities, or the frustrations of being refused entry to a country because of visas, the end result is to curtail the free movement of people, viewed by the African Development […]

For millions of ordinary travellers, inter-African travel is still too often a nightmare. Be it border hassles, lack of road or air routes linking key cities, or t...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...