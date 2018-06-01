Alwihda Info
Africa Innovation Summit (AIS) welcomes United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Accenture as sponsors


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 31 Mai 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Africa Innovation Summit (AIS) ([www.AfricaInnovationSummit.com](http://www.africainnovationsummit.com/)) is delighted to announce and welcome United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) ([www.UNDP.org](http://www.undp.org/)) and Accenture ([www.Accenture.com](http://www.accenture.com/)) as sponsors. UNDP and Accenture are partnering to change the face of Africa’s development by implementing… Read more on https://africainnovationsummit.africa-newsroom.com/press/africa-innovation-summit-ais-w...

