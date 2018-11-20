Africa Loses Billions of Dollars Due to Child Marriage, Says New World Bank Report

Child marriage will cost African countries tens of billions of dollars in lost earnings and human capital, says a new World Bank report launched ahead of the African Union Commission’s second African Girls Summit on Ending Child Marriage taking place in Ghana this week. According to Educating Girls and Ending Child Marriage: A Priority for […]

Child marriage will cost African countries tens of billions of dollars in lost earnings and human capital, says a new World Bank report launched a...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...