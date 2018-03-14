Africa & Middle East: Slingshot, the spy that came in from the router

Kaspersky Lab (www.Kaspersky.co.za) researchers have uncovered a sophisticated threat used for cyber-espionage in the Middle East and Africa from at least 2012 until February 2018. The malware, which researchers have called ‘Slingshot’, attacks and infects victims through compromised routers and can run in kernel mode, giving it complete control over victim devices. According to researchers, […]

