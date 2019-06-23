Alwihda Info
Africa Oil & Power to Honor Senegal President as “Africa Oil Man of the Year”


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 23 Juin 2019


Africa Oil & Power (https://AfricaOilandPower.com) will present the award to H.E. Macky Sall at its annual conference in Cape Town; H.E. Macky Sall is renowned for his efforts to revive Senegal’s economy and create an attractive market for oil and gas; H.E. Macky Sall will provide a keynote address at Africa Oil & Power 2019. […]

