Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Africa Oil Week and Menas Associates release Africa Oil and Gas Outlook for 2019


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 1 Août 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


A report released by Africa Oil Week (www.Africa-OilWeek.com) and Menas Associates about what lies in store for Africa’s oil and gas industry has concluded that, on balance, the continent’s economic performance is promising, particularly as global oil markets finally recover from their 2015-2016 lows. Africa’s proven oil and gas reserves respectively account for 7.5% and […]

A report released by Africa Oil Week (www.Africa-OilWeek.com) and Menas Associates about what lies in store for Af...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 31/07/2019

Tchad : nomination au ministère de la Communication

Tchad : nomination au ministère de la Communication

Tchad : le parcours du combattant pour la délivrance des pièces d'identité Tchad : le parcours du combattant pour la délivrance des pièces d'identité 31/07/2019

Populaires

Tchad : nomination au ministère de la Communication

31/07/2019

Tchad : nomination des premiers dirigeants de l'Agence de normalisation

31/07/2019

Tchad : nomination au ministère de la Justice

31/07/2019
Vidéo à la Une
En images : importante saisie d'armes de guerre à l'Est du Tchad
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 29/07/2019 - Moussa Pascal Sougui

Moussa Pascal Sougui : "La solution à la crise passe par un dialogue inter-tchadien inclusif"

Moussa Pascal Sougui : "La solution à la crise passe par un dialogue inter-tchadien inclusif"

La Rwanda ouvrira une Ambassade au Maroc, un "revers cuisant des polisariens" La Rwanda ouvrira une Ambassade au Maroc, un "revers cuisant des polisariens" 18/07/2019 - Farid Mnebhi

ANALYSE - 30/07/2019 - Anihay Assa

Djibouti : un risque de « somalisation » imminente, la solution d'un Etat fédéral ethnique ?

Djibouti : un risque de « somalisation » imminente, la solution d'un Etat fédéral ethnique ?

L’opposition tchadienne s’autodétruit L’opposition tchadienne s’autodétruit 13/07/2019 - Freeman Djido​

REACTION - 22/07/2019

Langue française en Algérie : le CERMF condamne une dangereuse dérive anti-francophone et in fine anti-algérienne

Langue française en Algérie : le CERMF condamne une dangereuse dérive anti-francophone et in fine anti-algérienne

Accord de pêche Maroc-UE : magistrale rouste infligée par l’U.E au polisario et à ses mentors Accord de pêche Maroc-UE : magistrale rouste infligée par l’U.E au polisario et à ses mentors 22/07/2019 - Farid Mnebhi