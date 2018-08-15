Africa: Parliament begins initiation Bill Public Hearings in Port Elizabeth

The Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Government and Traditional Affairs will tomorrow begin public hearings into the Customary Initiation Bill in Port Elizabeth. The Customary Initiation Bill is intended to provide effective regulation of initiation schools, and generally circumstance around customary initiation. Most of South Africa’s tribes practice and still respect their respective initiation… Read more […]

