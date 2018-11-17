Alwihda Info
Africa Shared Value Summit to Bring Business Thought Leaders to Nairobi in 2019


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 16 Novembre 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Once again, the Africa Shared Value Summit ([www.AfricaSharedValueSummit.com](http://www.africasharedvaluesummit.com/)) is set to bring together some of Africa’s brightest leaders to discuss how business can tackle social issues through the Shared Value business model. The 2019 Summit will take place 23-24 May 2019 in Nairobi, Kenya, tackling the topic of collaboration, building Shared Value ecosystems… Read more […]

