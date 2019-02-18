Africa: The Gambia’s National Day

By Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State, Washington, DC On behalf of the United States, I congratulate the people of The Gambia as you celebrate the 54th anniversary of your independence on February 18. We remain committed to a strong partnership with The Gambia and look forward to continued cooperation on efforts […]

