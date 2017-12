To achieve structural transformation on the continent, Africa must look for homegrown solutions and learn from its own experience, participants at the [12th African Economic Conference (AEC)](http://www.afdb.org/aec) heard Monday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. This, according to high-level speakers from the African Development Bank (AfDB), the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) and the… Read […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...