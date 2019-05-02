Africa needs to increase investments in high quality infrastructures that meet the requirements of modern economies

The 6thedition of the BCW (Building and Civil engineering Works) and Infrastructure Conference will be held Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on the 10-11 October 2019. The conference aims to explore how to develop public and private partnerships, promote infrastructure development in a more adapted and dynamic way, as well as position Africa as a destination of […]

The 6thedition of the BCW (Building and Civil engineering Works) and Infrastructure Conference will be held Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on th...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...