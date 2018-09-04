Africa registry launches the world’s leading gateway solution for domain names in Africa

Africa Registry, part of the CentralNic Group (www.CentralNICGroup.com), is a leading provider of domain names for Africa since 2005, is delighted to announce a new programme from its gateway service RRPproxy to empower domain name vendors, registrars and resellers in Africa to sell domains using over 1,000 TLDs, and to benefit from a $50 free […]

Africa Registry, part of the CentralNic Group (www.CentralNICGroup.com), is a leading provider of domain names for Africa since 2005, is delig...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...