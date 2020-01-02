Alwihda Info
Africa’s Wealthiest Man Ends the Year $4.3 Billion Better Off


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 2 Janvier 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, became $4.3 billion richer in 2019 as his fortune continued to grow on the back of investments in cement, flour and sugar. The 62-year-old Nigerian businessman and Africa’s most prominent industrialist ended the decade with a net worth of almost $15 billion, making him the 96th wealthiest man in the […]

