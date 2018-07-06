Africa’s hotel sector offers potential for further growth over the next five years – PwC report

Africa’s hotel sector has the potential for further growth over the next five years. An increase in the number of foreign and domestic travellers, as well as an expansion in a number of hotel chains on the continent reinforces the hotel sector’s untapped potential for business growth. These are some of the highlights from a […]
Africa’s hotel sector has the potential for further growth over the next five years. An increase in the number of foreign and domestic travellers, as well as an e...
Africa’s hotel sector has the potential for further growth over the next five years. An increase in the number of foreign and domestic travellers, as well as an e...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...