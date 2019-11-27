Africa to Double Natural Gas Production by 2040, Global Consumption to Double by 2050

Natural gas growth prospects were outlined during the 2nd Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) International Gas Seminar on Wednesday; Opening addresses were delivered by H.E. Yury Sentyurin, Secretary General of the GECF; H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima, Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons of Equatorial Guinea; and H.E. María Coloma Edjang Mbengono, Mayor of Malabo; followed […]
