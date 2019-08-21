Africa today heads into the last mile to be free of wild polio

Africa today passes a milestone threshold – three years with no case of wild poliovirus detected. This three-year landmark sets in motion a comprehensive evaluation process by the Africa Regional Certification Commission to determine if the entire WHO African Region of 47 countries indeed can be declared to have eradicated wild poliovirus. Certification that the […]

