Africa today heads into the last mile to be free of wild polio


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 21 Août 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Africa today passes a milestone threshold – three years with no case of wild poliovirus detected. This three-year landmark sets in motion a comprehensive evaluation process by the Africa Regional Certification Commission to determine if the entire WHO African Region of 47 countries indeed can be declared to have eradicated wild poliovirus. Certification that the […]

